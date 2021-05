The Dolphins selected Coleman in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 231st overall.

Coleman (6-foot-6, 306 pounds) is a toolsy prospect out of Massachusetts who boasts one of the draft's biggest reaches (36 and 1/4-inch arms) to go with a 5.17-second 40 and 31-inch vertical. The NFL clearly considers him raw to let him fall this far in the draft, but those are the physical traits you want to see in a project player.