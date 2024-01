Hunt (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hunt was forced to miss the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to the Ravens with this hamstring injury, but after a week of practice that ended in a full session Friday, it seems as if the 27-year-old has moved past the issue. Expect the veteran to assume his usual duties as Miami's starting right guard in Week 18.