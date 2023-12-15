Hunt (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Hunt is reportedly still considered week-to-week due to an aggravated hamstring injury. With Connor Williams (knee) now out for the year with a torn ACL and Terron Armstead (knee) also banged up, Miami's offensive line could be seriously vulnerable during Sunday's divisional matchup. Liam Eichenberg and Jonotthan Harrison will likely both have to handle starting roles Week 15 in replacement of Hunt and Williams.