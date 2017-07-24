Dwayne Gratz: Released by Eagles
Gratz was released by the Eagles on Sunday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This move is a little surprising, as Gratz was one the Eagles' only reserve cornerbacks with any playing experience whatsoever. The 2013 third-rounder shouldn't have too much of problem finding another job sometime soon.
