The best part about Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues is you get to play Fantasy Football in all the different seasons of the year. And in most of my leagues, we're approaching a really fun time -- the first waiver run in training camp. I know some people have open waivers in late summer, and that's fine if you like that, but there's something special about looking at the waiver wire and seeing the guys who might matter that no one thought worthy of a roster spot a few months ago.

Some of these guys are veterans who no one wanted to roster in the offseason, and some are rookies who signed as UDFAs and slipped through the rookie draft. The deeper your league, the less likely these guys are to actually matter, but also the more exciting when you find a diamond in the rough. In past years those guys have been James Robinson, Isiah Pacheco, Zay Jones, and Isaiah Likely. It's more unusual for a wide receiver to go from unrostered to contributor, especially in deeper leagues, but we have some candidates this year. Here are my five below. I tried for a wide range of availability so we have at least one option that makes sense for 10-team and 16-team and everything in between.

Sigmund Bloom joined Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to talk about Dynasty Deep Sleepers this week, and we hit on a few of these guys.

Justyn Ross/Richie James

Yes, I know, everyone has been talking about Ross the past month. But if waivers have been closed the past month that hasn't mattered much. Ross is an incredibly talented wide receiver who out produced Tee Higgins and Hunter Renfrow at Clemson when he was 18 years old. He's had a difficult time staying healthy, but he's 100% right now and absolutely putting on a show at Chiefs training camp. Because of his upside and his ties to Patrick Mahomes, consider him a must-roster player even in more shallow leagues. When I checked in July, he was still available in about a third of Dynasty leagues.

The other Chief who has been making noise is 27-year-old Richie James. James has looked very much like he could fill that JuJu Smith-Schuster slot role should the Chiefs need him to do that. While James has never posted even a 600--yard season, he did deliver 16 PPR FPPG in Weeks 14-17 with Daniel Jones last year.

Perry isn't on the Chiefs, but he did absolutely carve them up in Week 1 of the preseason. Perry caught all six of his targets and looked very much the part of an NFL wide receiver. While he didn't play with Derek Carr, he did face off more than once against Chiefs starting cornerback Trent McDuffie, and Perry won that battle convincingly. He probably needs an injury to Michael Thomas to make an impact this year, but Thomas is 30 and has played 10 games since 2019. Perry is an excellent stash candidate if you can add him and put him in a taxi spot for the year.

Douglas is an undersized slot wide receiver who the Patriots took in Round 6. He's been turning heads at camp after leading Liberty with 79 catches for 993 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. The Patriots have a long history of taking unknowns and turning them into productive slot receivers, and Douglas could get a chance as soon as this year if JuJu Smith-Schuster cannot stay healthy. Like Perry, he's an even better add if you can stash him.

Palmer was another Round 6 rookie, but unlike Perry and Douglas, the injury he needed may have already happened. Russell Gage was lost for the year to a knee injury meaning the depth chart behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is wide open. Palmer has blazing speed, he ran a 4.33 at the combine, but he also has NFL slot size. In his final year at Nebraska, Palmer accounted for 39% of the team's receiving yards and 52.9% of their receiving touchdowns.

Remember Parris Campbell? He was Trey Palmer long before Palmer entered the NFL. Well, he was drafted four rounds earlier. Campbell has blazing speed and enticing upside, but he has rarely been able to stay healthy. He is apparently leading the way for the Giants army of slot wide receivers and could be in line to lead the team in targets for as long as he can stay on the field.

Deeper names to watch: Calvin Austin, Deonte Harty, Mack Hollins, Kalif Raymond, Erik Ezukanma