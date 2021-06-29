Killins likely will take most of his snaps as a slot receiver this summer, Bo Wulf of The Athletic reports.

Killins is one of the lightest players in the NFL, generously listed at 5-foot-8, 177 pounds (he was below 170 throughout his college career at UCF). The 2020 UDFA spent most of his rookie season on Philadelphia's practice squad, and his best shot to earn a roster spot might be through slot work and kick/punt returns. While officially still listed as a running back, Killins doesn't have much hope to earn a significant role in a backfield that also includes Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, Kerryon Johnson, Jordan Howard and Jason Huntley.