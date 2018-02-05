Clement rushed just three times for eight yards but hauled in four of five targets for a team-high 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday. He also returned one kickoff for 25 yards.

The rookie more than made up for his minimal role in the ground game with an outstanding effort through the air, a performance he punctuated with an acrobatic 22-yard touchdown reception with 7:18 remaining in the third quarter. It appeared that Clement may have not had full control of the ball at the time that each of his feet landed inbounds, but the call ultimately survived replay review. The former Wisconsin Badger also notched a game-long 55-yard reception, and he put together a respectable first season that included a combined 444 rushing and receiving yards and six total touchdowns. His performance Sunday could serve as a springboard to a bigger role in 2018, particularly if the team opts to not bring free-agent-to-be LeGarrette Blount back into the fold.