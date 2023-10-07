The Cardinals elevated Clement from their practice squad Saturday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Clement will be active on gameday for the second straight week, though he worked exclusively on special teams against San Francisco last Sunday despite the absence of No. 2 back Keaontay Ingram (neck). Ingram is questionable to face Cincinnati this Sunday, but whether or not he is able to go, James Conner figures to get the bulk of the backfield work. With that in mind, Clement isn't a recommend add in fantasy.
