Clement reverted to Arizona's practice squad Monday.
Clement was elevated to the active roster for the second straight week with Keaontay Ingram (neck) out again and logged 13 special teams snaps. With James Conner (knee) now dealing with an injury as well, Clement could be in line to play again Sunday against the Rams but likely won't see playing time on offense.
