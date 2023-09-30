Clement was elevated to the Cardinals' active roster Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
The move corresponds with Keaontay Ingram (neck) listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the 49ers. If Ingram is ruled out, Clement could fill into a depth backfield role behind James Conner and Emari Demercado.
