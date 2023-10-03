Clement reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday.
Clement was elevated to the active roster prior to Sunday's 35-16 loss to the 49ers, failing to record a stat while playing eight snaps on special teams. The running back will now have to wait for his next opportunity to appear in a game.
