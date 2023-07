The Eagles signed Kelly on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The 33-year-old started his career with the Eagles after being a fifth-round pick in the 2012 Draft. He spent his first three years in Philly before five with the Titans, one in Green Bay, and last season with the Colts. Kelly has appeared in 130 career games, making 54 starts. He gives the Eagles experienced depth at the tackle spot.