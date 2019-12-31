Eagles' Greg Ward: Grabs six passes
Ward caught six of seven targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 34-17 win over the Giants.
Ward finished Sunday having played 56 of 74 snaps on offense. Not bad for a former college quarterback who made his debut just over a month ago. The Eagles offense is a M.A.S.H. unit heading into Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Depending on the health of Zach Ertz (ribs), Nelson Agholor (knee) and Miles Sanders (ankle), Ward might end up being one of the most familiar faces Carson Wentz has in the wildcard round. He's been clutch in limited opportunities, with at least four catches in five of six games this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.