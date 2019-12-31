Ward caught six of seven targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 34-17 win over the Giants.

Ward finished Sunday having played 56 of 74 snaps on offense. Not bad for a former college quarterback who made his debut just over a month ago. The Eagles offense is a M.A.S.H. unit heading into Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Depending on the health of Zach Ertz (ribs), Nelson Agholor (knee) and Miles Sanders (ankle), Ward might end up being one of the most familiar faces Carson Wentz has in the wildcard round. He's been clutch in limited opportunities, with at least four catches in five of six games this season.