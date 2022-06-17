site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Jaquiski Tartt: Catches on with Philadelphia
Jun 17, 2022
Eagles have signed Tartt to a one-year deal.
Per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Tartt figures to compete with Marcus Epps for a starting starting safety role alongside Anthony Harris. The 30-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he recorded 66 tackles in 14 games with the 49ers.
