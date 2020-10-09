Hightower is one of four healthy wide receivers on the Eagles' roster ahead of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Jeff Skervsky of 6 ABC Philadelphia reports.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is returning from a chest injury after missing one game, but DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) will be out for at least one more week. Hightower played 86 and 81 percent of snaps in Philadelphia's past two games, catching four of five targets for 41 yards. It's possible the steady playing time eventually leads to more targets, but Zach Ertz, Greg Ward and Miles Sanders are the safer bets to see passes from Carson Wentz.