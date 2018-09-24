Matthews played 33 of 82 snaps (40 percent) on offense in a 20-16 win over the Colts on Sunday, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.

Signed earlier in the week, Matthews immediately stepped in as the Eagles' No. 3 wide receiver behind Nelson Agholor (80 snaps) and Kamar Aiken (45). The 26-year-old hauled in both of his targets for 21 yards, but No. 2 tight end Dallas Goedert was the real story of the afternoon, posting a 7-73-1 receiving line while handling a 67 percent snap share. It isn't clear which of Matthews, Aiken or Shelton Gibson will serve as the No. 3 receiver once Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is available. Whatever the case, Goedert made a strong argument to continue the heavy use of two-TE formations.