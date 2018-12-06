Adams (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday.

Considering his increase in workload the last three games, it's no surprise Adams has been included on Eagles injury reports the last two weeks. During the aforementioned stretch, he's racked up 241 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs on 52 touches. Expect Adams to maintain his stranglehold on RB work ahead of Corey Clement and Darren Sproles moving forward.

