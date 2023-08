The NFL removed Sills from the commissioner's exempt list Friday.

Sills had been on the list since Feb. 1, when allegations of rape and kidnapping emerged. After he was found not guilty of those charges in an Ohio court Friday, the NFL has moved to get Sills back on the Eagles' 90-man roster. As an undrafted rookie last season, he was a healthy scratch most weeks but did log four special-teams snaps in his sole appearance.