Sills was indicted on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on Wednesday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Per a release posted on the Ohio attorney general's website, Sills engaged in non-consensual sexual activity and held a victim against her will in December 2019. The victim immediately reported the alleged crime, and an investigation commenced. Sills has been summoned to appear in court Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are set to play in Super Bowl LVII. Sills was signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in April and appeared in only one game this season (Week 5 against Arizona).