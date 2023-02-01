The NFL placed Sills on the commissioner's exempt list Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Sills was indicted Wednesday on allegations of rape and kidnapping by a Guernsey County (Ohio) Common Pleas Court grand jury following a December 2019 incident. A court date has been set for Feb. 16, so this transaction by the NFL means Sills, an undrafted rookie offensive lineman, won't be able to practice ahead of or travel with the Eagles for Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs on Feb. 12. Currently, the matter is slated for review under the NFL's personal conduct policy, but any sort of punishment is unlikely to be levied by the league until the legal process plays itself out.