Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Grabs first interception
Jenkins had six tackles (five solo), an interception and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Giants.
Jenkins showed up as a playmaker late in the second quarter as he jarred the ball loose from Bennie Fowler -- unfortunately the ball bounced out-of-bounds before being recovered -- but took a field-goal attempt away two plays later when he recorded the interception. The 30-year-old has 64 tackles (51 solo), three forced fumbles and an interception through 11 games, and has another divisional matchup with the Redskins next week.
