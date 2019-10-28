Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins: Produces six stops
Jenkins made six tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Bills.
Jenkins hasn't left the field on defense through eight games, and he now has 37 tackles, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles on the season. The veteran safety's numbers appear to be down from last year. However, Jenkins recorded 15 more tackles over the final eight games of the 2018 season compared to the first half, so perhaps he's in line for an uptick in stops.
