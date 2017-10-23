Eagles' Mychal Kendricks: Not playing Monday
Kendricks (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's contest versus the Redskins, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
In past seasons, Kendricks has dealt with hamstring issues a few times, including three DNPs in a four-game stretch in 2015 and some time during the 2016 preseason. On this occasion, he didn't land on the injury report until Friday, when a limited practice was repeated one day later. The Eagles may just be exercising caution with their starting weakside linebacker, but in his absence, some combo of special-teamers Najee Goode and Kamu Grugier-Hill should be given an opportunity to contribute on defense.
