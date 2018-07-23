Sudfeld is expected to make the Eagles' final roster as the No. 3 quarterback, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Despite starter Carson Wentz (knee) expected to be ready to go for Week 1 of this season, the Eagles will still likely carry three quarterbacks on their active roster in order to maintain depth at the position and protect themselves should Wentz suffer any kind of setback during the regular season. The 24-year-old did appear in one game last season when the Eagles had already locked up home-field advantage for the playoffs, and he was solid in the outing, completing 19-of-23 passes for 134 yards.