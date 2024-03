Sudfeld (knee) re-signed with the Lions on Wednesday.

Sudfeld missed all of last year after suffering a torn ACL in a preseason game against the Panthers. The 30-year-old operated as the team's backup quarterback to Jared Goff in 2022, and was competing with Teddy Bridgewater for that role last season before his injury. If he can make the Lions roster in 2024, he'll likely be the No. 3 option with Hendon Hooker behind Goff.