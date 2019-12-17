Play

Davis played 16 snaps in Sunday's win over Washington.

Davis didn't draw a target in the victory, but even so, he saw just two fewer than J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who played 71 snaps in the contest. The Georgia State product is unlikely to become a major factor before Nelson Agholor (knee) returns.

