Eagles' Tim Jernigan: Modest impact in 2019
Jernigan notched 10 tackles (seven solo) and two sacks across 10 regular-season games in 2019.
Jernigan also had two solo tackles during the wild-card playoff loss to Seattle. The 27-year-old missed six straight games due to a foot injury sustained Week 2, and he played a substantial role on defense upon returning, with Malik Jackson (foot) and Hassan Ridgeway (ankle) both out. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...