Jernigan notched 10 tackles (seven solo) and two sacks across 10 regular-season games in 2019.

Jernigan also had two solo tackles during the wild-card playoff loss to Seattle. The 27-year-old missed six straight games due to a foot injury sustained Week 2, and he played a substantial role on defense upon returning, with Malik Jackson (foot) and Hassan Ridgeway (ankle) both out. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent.

