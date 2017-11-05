Burton is expected to take on a larger role in the Eagles' passing attack with Zach Ertz (hamstring) sidelined Sunday against the Broncos, Zach Berman of The Inquirer reports.

Ertz will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by 32-year-old tight end Brent Celek, but the latter's waning pass-catching chops don't lend themselves to marks in the box score. Meanwhile, Burton has gathered in nine of 10 passes on just 21.8 percent of Philadelphia's offensive snaps this season. Elevated usage could translate versus a Broncos defense that has given up 8.7 YPT and four touchdowns to tight ends across seven outings to date.