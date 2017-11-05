Eagles' Trey Burton: In line for bigger role
Burton is expected to take on a larger role in the Eagles' passing attack with Zach Ertz (hamstring) sidelined Sunday against the Broncos, Zach Berman of The Inquirer reports.
Ertz will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by 32-year-old tight end Brent Celek, but the latter's waning pass-catching chops don't lend themselves to marks in the box score. Meanwhile, Burton has gathered in nine of 10 passes on just 21.8 percent of Philadelphia's offensive snaps this season. Elevated usage could translate versus a Broncos defense that has given up 8.7 YPT and four touchdowns to tight ends across seven outings to date.
More News
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Plays most snaps of season Sunday•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Catches lone target Thursday•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Scores first touchdown of season•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Gets onto stat sheet•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Sees limited action in opener•
-
Eagles' Trey Burton: Competing for slot role•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...