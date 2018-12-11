Smallwood rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Smallwood relieved Corey Clement after the latter was forced to depart with a knee injury. Each back played just four snaps, so even if Clement misses Week 15's road matchup with the Rams, Smallwood's not looking at a huge increase in playing time. His greatest value is likely as a deep-league insurance policy to Josh Adams or the 35-year-old Darren Sproles.