Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Plays four snaps in loss
Smallwood rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys.
Smallwood relieved Corey Clement after the latter was forced to depart with a knee injury. Each back played just four snaps, so even if Clement misses Week 15's road matchup with the Rams, Smallwood's not looking at a huge increase in playing time. His greatest value is likely as a deep-league insurance policy to Josh Adams or the 35-year-old Darren Sproles.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Plays just two snaps in win•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Silent Week 12•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Set to lose work to Adams•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Sees just one touch in loss•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Leads backfield in snaps, barely•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Scores on 36-yard catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...