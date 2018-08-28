Evan Berry: Waived by Cleveland
The Browns waived Berry on Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Berry inked a three-year contract with the team in May with hopes of securing a 53-man roster spot or a job on the practice squad. A special teams star at Tennessee, he was unable to transition that into a job with the Browns, but there's still a chance he could find a home elsewhere with a team in need of some special teams help.
