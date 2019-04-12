Laguda (undisclosed) agreed to a contract with the Falcons on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Laguda's last NFL team was the Rams, who released the Atlanta native with an injury settlement in September. It's unsure to what degree the Colorado product is still dealing with this undisclosed injury, but Laguda could offer the Falcons some depth in the secondary when healthy.

