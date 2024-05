Anae (undisclosed) has agreed to terms on a contract with the Falcons, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

This news comes less than 24 hours after Anae's tryout in Atlanta. His 2023 season came to an end early, as the Jets placed him on injured reserve nearly one year ago with an undisclosed injury presumably suffered during offseason workouts. The defensive end's addition to Atlanta's roster indicates his health is back up to par, so he will now compete for a role in the trenches.