The Jets placed Anae on IR with an undisclosed injury Thursday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Anae appears to have sustained an injury at some point during the Jets' voluntary OTA sessions. While the exact nature of this issue is unclear, the 25-year-old will now be forced to sit out the entirety of the 2023 campaign unless the Jets opt to cut him from their injured list before the start of the 2024 offseason.