Poole collected six combined tackles, two pass deflections and an interception during Sunday's 34-29 win against Tampa Bay.

Poole has taken advantage of ample playing time this season with defensive backs Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Neal (Achilles) both on injured reserve. The 25-year-old has fielded 81 percent of the defensive snaps this year after earning a 60.1 percent timeshare in 2017. During a crucial Week 6 victory over Tampa Bay, Poole came up big once again by intercepting a deflected pass in the end zone to keep the Bucs at a two-possession deficit early in the second half. Next comes a Monday Night showdown against the Giants, and a passing offense that ranks in the bottom half of the league with 260.8 yards per game.