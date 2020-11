Poole was ruled out for the rest of the 2020 season, as he will undergo shoulder surgery, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Poole was placed on injured reserve Tuesday due to knee and shoulder injuries, but it was revealed Thursday just how serious the injury was that he was dealing with. Bless Austin (neck) and Bryce Hall are expected to be the team's starting cornerbacks for Sunday's game against the Chargers, but the rest of the season remains uncertain for the secondary.