The Jets placed Poole (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

The Jets haven't revealed the nature of the injury that Poole picked up in Week 9 against the Patriots, but he'll be required to miss the next three games before returning. Curiously, the Jets also waived Pierre Desir on Tuesday, meaning they'll travel to Los Angeles this week without their top two cornerbacks for a matchup against the Chargers. Bless Austin will function as the No. 1 cornerback moving forward with a bevy of mediocre talent behind him on the depth chart.