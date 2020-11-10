site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Brian Poole: Not returning Monday
RotoWire Staff
Poole has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Patriots due to a knee injury, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
While the severity of Poole's injury is unknown at this time, the Jets will exercise caution here. In his absence, Bryce Hall and Javelin Guidry could be in line for some more snaps.
