Washington rushed 13 times for 27 yards during Friday's preseason loss to Pittsburgh.

Washington, a rookie UDFA, was less than impressive during the preseason, totaling 30 rushing attempts for 69 yards across three games. It appears veteran journeyman Godwin Igwebuike has surpassed Washington on the depth chart, so the latter may be on the roster bubble. However, Washington has flashed as a pass catcher during Atlanta's exhibitions, securing six of seven targets for 42 yards, so it's possible his versatility is enough to land him a spot on the Falcons' initial 53-man roster.