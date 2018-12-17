Falcons' Ito Smith: Out for season
Smith (knee) will be placed on injured reserve, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Smith had 34 yards on nine carries and five yards on two catches in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Cardinals, but in the process he aggravated the same knee that bothered him during practice late last week. Coach Dan Quinn confirmed the injury isn't an ACL tear, though it is serious enough to require surgery, per Jason Butt of The Athletic. Tevin Coleman likely will take on more work over the final two weeks of the season, with Brian Hill now stepping in as the No. 2 running back. Smith actually led the Atlanta backfield in touches over the past three games, holding a 33-29 edge over Coleman.
