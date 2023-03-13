The Falcons re-signed Smith on Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Smith is now slated to stay put in Atlanta for at least one more year following Monday's transaction. The 30-year-old fullback is heading into his 10th NFL season and saw 246 offensive snaps and 261 special-teams snaps this past campaign.
