Smith (ankle) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's contest against the Colts, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was a full participant in the first two practices, but did not practice Friday. It seems as though the ankle injury was sustained during the practice week and it seems unlikely he'll play Sunday. The Falcons could look to call up a full back from the practice squad or utilize a backup tight end like Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt or John FitzPatrick to lead block in the backfield for Bijan Robinson and the rest of the Atlanta running backs.