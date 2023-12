Smith played 10 of 52 snaps on offense and went without a carry or target in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Panthers.

The fullback has suited up for 13 of the Falcons' first 14 games, but he continues to be used almost exclusively as a blocker on the rare occasions he takes the field on offense. He has yet to log a carry and has drawn three targets (three catches for 33 yards) on the season.