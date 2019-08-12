Falcons' Marcus Green: Participates in practice
Green (hamstring) participated in Monday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The extent of Green's participation remains undisclosed, but even if he logged a limited practice it's a step in the right direction. The rookie sixth-round pick is recovering from a lingering hamstring issue that's been ailing him since OTAs. Green is competing to earn a role as a depth receiver and return man in Atlanta.
