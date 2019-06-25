Fantasy Football 2019 auction draft strategy: Values, best projections, and pricing from award-winning analysts

With NFL training camps just around the corner, preparations for 2019 Fantasy football auction drafts are already underway. The auction draft premise is a simple one: You have a set budget (usually $100 or $200) and can bid on any player. If you want Saquon Barkley, you can get him if you win the auction. If you want to avoid Tom Brady, don't bid on him. Implementing a 2019 Fantasy football auction strategy that ensures you're not lacking top-of-the-line talent or depth is tricky. It requires a deep understanding of what every player is worth so you don't overspend or miss out on a clear opportunity to find value. Spend too much on a big name player past his prime like Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and you'll be putting yourself in a deep hole. That's why you'll want to see the consensus 2019 Fantasy Football auction values, projections, and rankings over at SportsLine.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football auction values 2019 say that with a $100 budget, Steelers running back James Conner is worth $28 and is one of the 10 most valuable players available regardless of position. With Le'Veon Bell holding out last season, Conner stepped into a starring role with the Steelers and made sure Pittsburgh's offense didn't miss a beat.

In 13 games, Conner put up 973 yards rushing and scored 12 rushing touchdowns. He added 497 yards and a score receiving on 55 catches as well, proving to be versatile as both a runner and pass-catcher out of the backfield, Conner put up Bell-like total yardage numbers and brought a level of explosiveness that was unexpected. In fact, he registered 15 breakaway runs, fourth-most in the NFL. Even with Jaylen Samuels proving to be a viable backup, Conner had 13 goal-line carries and should continue to be the primary option for scoring opportunities.

Another piece of Fantasy football auction draft advice we'll give away: You shouldn't spend more than $8 on any quarterback, and Tom Brady is only worth $1 in the consensus rankings.

Brady has been a Fantasy stud for the New England Patriots for years, but the experts warn against blowing any significant chunk of your budget on him in 2019. Brady finished outside the top 10 in Fantasy points for quarterbacks in 2018, and now he'll be without long-time top target Rob Gronkowski (retirement) in 2019.

SportsLine's Fantasy football auction values 2019 say Brady is worth the same as quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Dak Prescott, so don't be the player in your league who gets burned by overpaying for the big name.

