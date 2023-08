We love our Fantasy Football Today podcast audience. And we love getting the chance to interact with them as often as possible. On Monday night, we had one of my favorite drafts every year, which is our annual Podcast League.

This is a 14-team, PPR league with me, Adam Aizer, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard, and we compete against 10 of our podcast listeners. They gained entry into the league by singing a song about our show, sending us funny videos or, in the case of one person, sharing a story about listening to FFT while deployed in Afghanistan as a member of the Army.

As he told us, he had "maybe 20 minutes of internet access a week," but he came in first place in 2012 thanks to our show -- along with the help of Calvin Johnson and Matthew Stafford. He wrote, "undefeated from a warzone baby," which is pretty cool.

Everyone who reached out, whether you got into the league or not, we appreciate your efforts -- and the love for our show. We hope that we entertain you and give you some Fantasy Football knowledge that helps in your leagues.

As anyone who plays in a 14-team league knows, this format isn't easy. The player pool dries up quickly of talented options, and you have to make some tough decisions during the draft.

I share my team with one of our listeners, Todd Rones, and I like the way our roster turned out. Our first two picks from the No. 4 spot were easy with Austin Ekeler and DeVonta Smith, but we had a tough decision to make in Round 3 between Rhamondre Stevenson, Mark Andrews and D.J. Moore.

We decided on Stevenson to get the last remaining No. 1 running back -- I'm still excited about Stevenson despite the addition of Ezekiel Elliott in New England -- and it feels like we made the right call. After drafting Joe Burrow in Round 4, we still got a quality No. 2 receiver in Diontae Johnson in Round 5 and then Kyle Pitts in Round 6.

The rest of our roster features Zay Flowers, Nico Collins and Van Jefferson at receiver, and we have Tank Bigsby, De'Von Achane, Ty Chandler and Devin Singletary at running back. Flowers, Collins and Bigsby, in that order, will likely be our flex option.

You can read the rest of the draft results below, and I encourage you to study each team in this league. For those of you who play in a 14-team, PPR league, this is a great guide. Our listeners know what they are doing, and this draft should be helpful for your upcoming draft.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST with six reserves for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

3. Stefan Nowicki, Podcast Listener

4. Jamey Eisenberg/Todd Rones

5. Jay Balk, Podcast Listener

6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Greg Wehn, Podcast Listener

8. William Belsan, Podcast Listener

9. Elliot Smilowitz, Podcast Listener

10. Ryan Jacobs, Podcast Listener

11. Matthew Walters, Podcast Listener

12. Jeff Lox, Podcast Listener

13. Tony Feudo, Podcast Listener

14. Blake Bearden, Podcast Listener