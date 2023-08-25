There are many ways to gain an advantage in Fantasy football 2023 drafts, but it all boils down to identifying Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts before going on the clock. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has been one of the Fantasy football busts due to injuries, playing just 23 games in the last three seasons. Dobbins flashed signs of his old self at the end of last season, averaging 6.6 yards per carry on 70 attempts. Where does he land among running backs in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Baltimore is a run-heavy offense, so Dobbins will get plenty of opportunities if he stays healthy. Where should he factor into your Fantasy football strategy?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes has five consecutive seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards and has thrown at least 37 touchdown passes four of those years. He finished last season with 5,250 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Mahomes' consistency over the years is a major reason why he's projected to finish as the No. 1 overall quarterback yet again.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: A quarterback's ability to rack up rushing yards can make all the difference in Fantasy football 2023. Last season, Hurts finished with 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He's now scored double-digit rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, so it's easy to see why the model expects Hurts to be among the top Fantasy football quarterbacks in 2023.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: As consistent as they come, Allen combines a high ceiling with a high floor. He's ranked first or second among QBs in Fantasy points the last three years and rarely has an off game. In 2022, Allen accounted for multiple TDs in all but two games and averaged more Fantasy points per game (24.8) than Mahomes (24.5). See more top QBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler has a knack for finding the end zone, scoring 20 touchdowns in 2021 and 18 touchdowns last year. He has avoided touchdown regression while leading all running backs in receptions and targets last year. Ekeler is heavily used in the passing game and rushing attack, landing him atop the model's Fantasy football RB rankings 2023.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey has been a Fantasy staple at his position for years despite dealing with serious injuries during his career. He is healthy heading into the 2023 season and averaged 19.5 Fantasy points per game from Week 8 onward last year. The 49ers have a crowded offense, but McCaffrey is in line to be the highest producer on the roster.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson was not only the best running back in college football last year, but he is also entering an ideal situation with the Falcons. Tyler Allgeier averaged nearly 18 carries and 96 rushing yards per game from Week 13 to the end of last season in Atlanta and Robinson has an even higher upside. The Falcons ranked first in early down run rate last year, so volume should not be a concern for the rookie. See more top RBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Coming off a 1,809-yard season in 2022, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has a realistic chance if healthy to eclipse the single-season receiving record of 1,964 by the Calvin Johnson in 2012. He's increased his yardage totals by around 200 each season, and if the trend continues, Jefferson will be the first receiver in NFL history to surpass the 2,000-yard mark.

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp was arguably the most productive receiver in the game once again last season until he was hurt in midseason and missed the rest of the year. His 75 catches, 812 yards, and six touchdowns in only nine games were comparable to his historic 2021 season, when Los Angeles won the Super Bowl and Kupp was named the game's MVP. Despite being in a declining offense, he's still a strong bet to be among the league leaders in catches and yards if healthy in 2023.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: There's a reasonable argument to be made that Chase could be the most productive wide receiver in the league this season. Despite missing five regular season games due to injury in 2022, Chase still topped the 1,000-yard mark and scored nine touchdowns. He's scored 22 touchdowns combined in his first two seasons and in the Bengals' potent offense, another double-digit receiving TD season appears likely. Draft him with confidence within the first six picks of all leagues. See more top WRs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce is the unquestioned TE1 in Fantasy football 2023 drafts, finishing more than 100 points above the No. 2 tight end in Fantasy football PPR formats last season. His role in Kansas City was elevated to new heights last season after the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill before the season. Kelce had a career-high in targets (152), receptions (110) and touchdowns (12) last season and with Kansas City still holding one of the weaker receiver rooms in the NFL, there are no signs of Kelce's utilization or production decreasing.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews is the only tight end not named Travis Kelce to finish at TE1 over the last seven seasons. He had 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. Injuries to himself and Lamar Jackson limited his season-long production last season, but Andrews still had 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. If the two can remain healthy this season, there's no reason to doubt Andrews will finish as an elite tight end in the 2023 season.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: Hockenson seemed like a surprising trade inside the division from the Lions to the Vikings midway through last season. The Vikings knew exactly how to utilize Hockenson's pass-catching ability in their offense as the fourth-most targeted player despite only appearing in 10 games in Minnesota. With Adam Thielen signing a three-year contract in Carolina, Hockenson could see his targets raise and that could elevate him into the conversation for the most productive tight ends in the NFL. See more top TEs here.

