When putting together your 2023 Fantasy football strategy, it's important to look at the relationship between wide receivers and their quarterbacks. Davante Adams is one of the top receivers in the NFL and is projected to be drafted around the second round in many 2023 Fantasy football rankings. However, his success this season will depend on new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who joins the Silver and Black after six seasons with the 49ers. Adams averaged 15.2 yards per game in 2022, the most of his career, and will still be high up in the 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings. Will he do the same in 2023, and is he the right wide receiver for your 2023 Fantasy football picks?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: There were concerns surrounding Mahomes in his first season without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but he led the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns and yards per game last year. He won his second MVP and has now posted five consecutive seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards. Mahomes has also thrown at least 37 touchdown passes in four of those seasons, making him the safest bet in Fantasy football 2023.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts is coming off a stellar campaign, helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. He averaged 28.1 Fantasy points per game and has a plethora of weapons like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Hurts is also one of the league's best running quarterbacks, racking up at least 760 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen put up 29.1 Fantasy points per game last year, giving him three straight seasons with at least 27.8. He has Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox at his disposal to go along with rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. Buffalo's offense should be elite again this season and all of its success starts with Allen. See more top QBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler is the focal point of the Chargers' offense, especially with veteran wide receivers dealing with injuries over the past few seasons. He has scored 38 combined touchdowns over the last two seasons, leading the league in that category. Ekeler also led all running backs in receptions and targets last year, boosting his Fantasy production.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey made 10 starts for the 49ers last year, averaging 20.1 touches, 114 yards from scrimmage and 23.2 Fantasy points per game. He was the top running back in Fantasy points during that stretch and will be the primary weapon in San Francisco's loaded offense this year. There are injury concerns surrounding a running back who missed a combined 23 games from 2020 to 2021, but those concerns pale in comparison to his proven upside.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Not only is Robinson one of the highest-touted rookie running backs in recent years, but he is also stepping into a run-heavy offense in Atlanta. The Falcons had the highest rushing grade in the NFL in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus under head coach Arthur Smith. Robinson is going to be heavily involved in the rushing attack and passing game, giving him a chance to immediately become one of the league's most coveted running backs. See more top RBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson broke the mold in 2022 with a league-leading 128 catches for 1,808 yards and added nine touchdowns to that. With 4,825 receiving yards compiled over just three seasons, Jefferson could be the fastest players to reach 5,000 receiving yards. Minnesota generates most of its offense in the air, so Jefferson is primed to have another big season.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: The 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was on his way to having a strong sophomore campaign before he was forced to miss five games because of a hip injury. Even with the missed time, Chase recorded 87 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. Expect Chase to get right back to dominating the gridiron this season.

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: An ankle injury hampered Kupp's 2022 campaign, but he is expected to be healthy for Week 1 and get back to recording league-winning numbers. He only played nine games last season and still recorded 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. Having Kupp back in the lineup will be a boost for the Rams after a disappointing 2022 campaign. See more top WRs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: There is no competition atop the tight end rankings, as Kelce has been the top Fantasy tight end in six of the last seven seasons. He has been a model of consistency, not missing a game due to injury over the last nine years. Kelce has used that health to string together seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, making him the clear choice at the top of the model's 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings rankings.

2. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: The 26-year-old made the most of a midseason trade to Minnesota last year, upping his targets from 6.1 (Lions) to 8.6 (Vikings) per game. He had 60 receptions in 10 games with Minnesota, capping the season off with 10 catches for 129 yards in a playoff loss to the Giants. Hockenson has a chance to build on that momentum this year as he enters the prime of his career.

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews has been the only player to de-throne Kelce atop the Fantasy football TE rankings in the last seven years, finishing first in 2021. He struggled with injuries down the stretch of the 2022-23 season, but he had 39 receptions for 455 yards and five touchdowns across his first six games. There is plenty of upside with Andrews heading into a new season, making him a strong pick at the tight end position. See more top TEs here.

