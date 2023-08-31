It's crunch time for managers to get their Fantasy football draft prep together since the new NFL season starts on Thursday, September 7. Checking out NFL depth charts and 2023 Fantasy football rankings so you can craft the best team when your 2023 Fantasy football drafts roll around is ideal. Otherwise, you can end up with one of the top 2023 Fantasy football busts. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will be popular Fantasy football picks, but who else should you include in your 2023 Fantasy football lineups?

Sorting players into Fantasy football tiers can help you make tough draft day decisions. If you're looking for 2023 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football cheat sheets 2023 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB and TE picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes threw for a career-high 5,250 yards and led the NFL in touchdown passes (41) for a second time in his career on his way to winning a second NFL MVP. He's missed only three games since taking over as the starting quarterback in 2018. His combination of reliability while playing in an offense tailored to his game is why he's SportsLine's top Fantasy football quarterback.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts has been following the Josh Allen model as an exceptional athlete who has put the work in to become an effective pocket passer. Like Allen, he made a big leap in his third season by completing 66.5% of his passes (up from 52.0% as a rookie) for 3,706 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions in 15 games while rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores. He plays behind the NFL's best offensive line and is surrounded by talented skill players, so his upside is clear for 2023.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has been in the conversation with Mahomes as the NFL's best quarterback over the last several years but is missing the championship to cement his legacy. However, Fantasy football managers won't care because he's been so consistent, throwing for at least 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns the past three seasons while also rushing for 1,946 yards and 21 scores during that span. See more top QBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Injuries to L.A.'s receiving corps quarterback Justin Herbert have landed a bulk of the Chargers' offensive workload on Ekeler. He responded by having more touchdowns than any other back over the last two seasons. Fantasy managers can expect another big season from the veteran RB1.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: You'd be hard-pressed to name a running back who made more of an impact on their team post-trade last season than McCaffrey. He averaged 67.8 rushing yards per game through 10 games with San Francisco and was the top Fantasy football running back during that span. Bumps and bruises in his past may give some managers pause, but it's easy to see why McCaffrey is among the top 2023 Fantasy football picks.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta was the third-best team in the league last year when it came to rushing yards per game (159.9). The Texas product recorded 18 rushing TDs and 1,575 rushing yards in his final season as a Longhorn. Robinson could be looking at a rookie NFL season with 300-plus carries if he inherits Tyler Allgeier's workload, which would be a boon for Fantasy managers. See more top RBs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson has been more prolific through his first three seasons than any wide receiver in NFL history, producing at least 1,400 receiving yards in each season and tallying a total of 324 catches for 4,825 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has the trust of quarterback Kirk Cousins and could be an even bigger part of Minnesota's offense after Dalvin Cook was released to save cap space.

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: After a historic season in which he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns to win the NFL's receiving triple crown, Kupp was on pace for over 140 catches, 1,500 yards and double-digit touchdowns again in 2022 before an injury cut his season short. He also battled a hamstring injury during camp, but has returned to practice and is virtually guaranteed double-digit targets in any game where he's healthy.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: The 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 scores in his first season. He followed that up with 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine scores in 2022 despite missing five games. Chase and Joe Burrow have a strong rapport that was developed at LSU and he has the potential to get into the top two with a healthy 2023 season. See more top WRs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce is as consistent as it gets in Fantasy football. He's the unquestioned top target for Patrick Mahomes, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and plays for a team that loves to throw often. Kelce has been the top tight end in Fantasy football in six of the last seven seasons, including finishing more than 100 points higher than second-place T.J. Hockenson last year. Kelce had a career-high in targets (152), receptions (110) and touchdowns (12) last season after Kansas City traded Tyreek Hill to Miami. There's no reason to expect Kelce's production to dip this year.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews is surrounded by some of the top receiver talent in Baltimore over his six-year career with the Ravens. For a tight end trying to do most of his damage in the middle of the field, strong receivers could help him get open more and run around with more space. Andrews has averaged 133 targets over the last two seasons and has at least 88 in each of the last four seasons. His chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson will shine yet again this season since outside of Kelce, Andrews has been the most reliable tight end in Fantasy football the last few years.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings: He finished as TE2 last season and didn't need much time to adjust to playing in Minnesota after a mid-season trade. He had a career-high 129 targets on the year, including averaging 8.6 per game over 10 contests with the Vikings. Outside of Justin Jefferson, Hockenson will likely be the top pass-catching option. See more top TEs here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings, advice

Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Fantasy football rankings 2023 and cheat sheets from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at running back, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets.

So who should you target in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.