Three of the four quarterbacks with the shortest NFL MVP odds are on a bye this weekend: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Thus, their owners who didn't have to touch the quarterback position all season will have decisions to make when composing Week 10 Fantasy football picks. Several quarterbacks have flashed in recent weeks such as Will Levis, Sam Howell, Joshua Dobbs and Taylor Heinicke, and that may be the caliber of signal-callers at your disposal in the Week 10 Fantasy football QB rankings.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Whether the Bills win or lose, Allen always finds a way to produce. He's accounted for multiple touchdowns in each of his last eight games and is running more as of late, with 85 total rushing yards and two rushing TDs over his last two games. No player in the NFL has accumulated more Fantasy points this season than Allen.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: After batting a calf injury early in the season, Burrow is now fully healthy, and it shows on the field. He has 10 touchdown passes over his last four games alone while also averaging 297.8 total yards over that stretch.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: Prescott leads the NFL in Fantasy points per game since Week 6 as the Cowboys are putting more of the offense on his right arm. He's thrown seven touchdown passes over his last two games after having just six total over his first six games. He takes on the Giants in Week 10, and Prescott has 10 total TDs over his last four home games against New York.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: With touchdowns in 17 straight games, including the postseason, McCaffrey can set a new NFL record with an 18th consecutive game on Sunday. Even if he doesn't find the endzone, McCaffrey's all-around abilities make him the No. 1 running back in Week 10 Fantasy football rankings as he's averaging 81.5 rushing and 36.5 receiving yards per game.

2. Breece Hall, New York Jets: Hall has a great matchup on Sunday night versus a Raiders team which has allowed the second-most rushing yards in the NFL. Over their last three games alone, the Raiders have given up an average of 172.7 rushing yards, plus four total touchdowns to opposing running backs.

3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: The NFL's touchdowns leader each of the past two seasons finally had his first multi-TD game in Week 9. Ekeler is averaging 93 scrimmage yards per game in 2023 ahead of a matchup with a Lions defense that has allowed touchdowns to opposing RBs in back-to-back games.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase suffered a back injury in Week 9 but is expected to suit up on Sunday against the Texans. The wideout has produced the fifth-most Fantasy points amongst receivers since Week 3, and he ranks fourth in the NFL in receptions (64) and eighth in receiving yards (697) in 2023.

2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: Diggs simply never has a bad Fantasy game as he's had at least 66 yards in every game this season. He also combines that high Fantasy floor with the ability to have standout performances and find his way to the endzone as he has five 100-yard games plus seven touchdowns on the season.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Dallas has unleashed Lamb over the last two weeks as he's gone off for 23 catches, 349 yards and two TDs over those two games alone. That run shouldn't slow down against a Giants team that ranks 24th in scoring defense and who Lamb has averaged over 80 yards against in his career.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off a game in which he tied or set season-highs in targets (10), receptions (nine) and receiving yards (80). Now he gets to face a Browns franchise that he's scored nine touchdowns against over his last nine times facing it, including a 5-80-2 stat line when he last saw Cleveland in Week 4.

2. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: The rookie had eight grabs for 57 yards and a score last week, and he has one of the most appealing matchups for Week 10. Detroit faces the Chargers, and Los Angeles has given up an average of 121.7 receiving yards, plus one total touchdown, to tight ends over the last three games.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill is coming off a typical game for him where he did a little bit of everything. He rushed for 52 yards, had 13 receiving yards plus a score, and he even threw a touchdown pass. His receiving chops could be utilized more on Sunday versus the Vikings as Minnesota gave up over 150 receiving yards and a touchdown to tight ends last week.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 10 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Cowboys D/ST: Dallas takes on the Giants in Week 10, and if you've forgotten what the Cowboys did to New York in Week 1, then here's a reminder. The Cowboys D/ST had seven sacks, three takeaways, scored two touchdowns, blocked a kick and held New York scoreless. That came against a Daniel Jones-led offense but now New York is down to its third-string QB with both Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured.

2. Ravens D/ST: Baltimore boasts the league's No. 1 scoring defense and has dismantled two pretty good offenses in the Lions and Seahawks in recent weeks. The Ravens face the Browns in Week 10, and when these two met in Week 4, Baltimore had four sacks, three interceptions and held Cleveland to just three points.

3. Seahawks D/ST: Seattle ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks per game ahead of a matchup with Washington and Howell. The second-year QB has been sacked the most times in the NFL, and the Commanders allow the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing defenses.

