Entering its 13th season, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart has been an original staple on CBS Sports to help you make trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for the 2023 season. Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Running Back

player tm non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 43 46 A. Ekeler LAC 41 45 J. Taylor IND 31 33 J. Gibbs DET 30 33 A. Kamara NO 28 32 T. Etienne JAC 28 30 B. Hall NYJ 27 29 S. Barkley NYG 26 28 D. Swift PHI 23 24 R. White TB 20 24 Bij. Robinson ATL 21 23 D. Montgomery DET 21 21 J. Jacobs LV 20 21 Ky. Williams LAR 19 21 T. Pollard DAL 19 20 J. Mixon CIN 18 20 R. Mostert MIA 17 18 D. Achane MIA 17 18 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 16 18 R. Stevenson NE 15 17 K. Walker III SEA 15 16 I. Pacheco KC 15 16 Jav. Williams DEN 14 16 J. Cook BUF 14 16 D. Henry TEN 15 15 J. Conner ARI 14 15 D. Singletary HOU 14 14 J. Ford CLE 12 13 G. Edwards BAL 12 12 J. Warren PIT 9 12 N. Harris PIT 9 10 Z. Charbonnet SEA 8 10 A. Jones GB 8 9 A. Mattison MIN 8 9 A. Dillon GB 7 8 K. Mitchell BAL 7 7 K. Hunt CLE 6 6 T. Chandler MIN 6 6 D. Pierce HOU 5 5 K. Herbert CHI 5 5 Z. Moss IND 5 5 T. Spears TEN 5 5 R. Johnson CHI 5 5 A. Gibson WAS -- 5

Wide Receiver

player tm non PPR Ty. Hill MIA 45 49 C. Lamb DAL 40 44 A. Brown PHI 39 43 A. St. Brown DET 36 40 K. Allen LAC 33 37 S. Diggs BUF 32 36 J. Jefferson MIN 26 30 N. Dell HOU 23 27 C. Kupp LAR 22 26 D. Smith PHI 20 22 D. Moore CHI 19 22 B. Aiyuk SF 18 21 P. Nacua LAR 17 21 J. Chase CIN 18 20 C. Olave NO 18 20 M. Evans TB 18 20 M. Pittman IND 14 18 D. Adams LV 14 17 G. Wilson NYJ 13 16 C. Sutton DEN 13 15 C. Kirk JAC 11 15 D. Samuel SF 13 14 J. Waddle MIA 13 14 A. Thielen CAR 9 14 D. Metcalf SEA 11 13 N. Collins HOU 11 13 T. McLaurin WAS 10 12 T. Lockett SEA 10 12 C. Ridley JAC 10 12 M. Brown ARI 9 11 Z. Flowers BAL 8 11 J. Addison MIN 8 10 A. Cooper CLE 8 10 D. London ATL 8 10 D. Johnson PIT 7 10 R. Rice KC 8 9 T. Higgins CIN 7 9 D. Hopkins TEN 7 9 J. Downs IND 6 8 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 6 7 J. Reed GB 6 7 O. Beckham Jr. BAL 6 7 C. Godwin TB 5 6 J. Dotson WAS 5 6 D. Douglas NE 5 6 N. Brown HOU 5 5 C. Watson GB 5 5 R. Doubs GB 5 5 J. Jeudy DEN -- 5 J. Meyers LV -- 5

Tight End

player tm non PPR T. Kelce KC 26 30 T. Hockenson MIN 13 17 D. Kincaid BUF 11 14 G. Kittle SF 10 12 S. LaPorta DET 9 12 D. Schultz HOU 8 10 T. McBride ARI 6 9 J. Ferguson DAL 7 8 D. Njoku CLE 6 8 C. Kmet CHI 6 7 Ta. Hill NO 6 6 E. Engram JAC 5 6 L. Thomas WAS 5 6 I. Likely BAL 5 5 K. Pitts ATL 5 5 D. Goedert PHI 5 5 D. Waller NYG 5 5

Quarterback